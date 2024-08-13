Home World

Storms have caused massive damage in the Alpine country of Switzerland. Images of a rock avalanche show the force of nature. Tourists have to wait.

Brienz – The Bernese Oberland (Switzerland) was hit by a storm with catastrophic consequences on Monday evening (12 August). The town of Brienz, which has a population of 3,000, was particularly affected. Pictures and videos from the morning after show almost apocalyptic proportions, similar to those in Zermatt at the end of June. The dimensions are likely to be much greater than in Tyrol, where storm cells also left behind damage.

River overflows banks during storm and floods Alpine town of Brienz

In the Bernese Oberland, the storm also brings back bad memories of August 2005. At that time, the Glyssibach river overflowed its banks and devastated parts of the village. Two people died.

Fortunately, this did not happen on Monday evening. This time, at around 6:30 p.m., the Mühlebach creek overflowed its banks and flooded parts of the village with boulders and driftwood. Two people were slightly to moderately injured. No one is apparently missing. However, 70 people had to be evacuated to a gymnasium.

A car lies in the buried track area of ​​the Interlaken-Meiringen Central Railway, above the church in Brienz. Brienz train station is flooded and covered with rubble and mud. On Monday, August 12, 2024, heavy thunderstorms triggered a mudslide and damaged buildings, parked vehicles, roads and public transport infrastructure. © Alessandro Della Valle/KEYSTONE/dpa

Storm videos from Switzerland show the violence of the floods

The images are frightening. One video shows a car being swept away by a mudslide. Another shows the rubble hitting a train. The area of ​​the tracks at the station is flooded and covered with rubble and mud. A restricted area has been set up on the Mühlebach. The Brienz Änderdorf area is closed until further notice due to the ongoing danger. The passage through Brienz remains closed.

The rail and boat connections to and from Brienz BE are currently interrupted. Replacement buses are in use. The Zentralbahn is expecting massive damage. The extent of this damage is not yet known.

Former Brienz municipal council president Kurt Schild told the Berne Newspaper: “Nobody here in the village could have foreseen this.” The current Brienz municipal council president, Peter Zumbrunn, together with Reto Filli, head of the regional management body, provided an update on Tuesday morning. Buildings, vehicles, the railway line and large parts of Änderdorf suffered major damage, according to their information. The large flood barrier in the upper part of the Mühlibach is full to the brim. The Brienz Änderdorf area is an “absolutely red zone” and entry to unauthorized persons is prohibited, it was announced. Geologists were also in the area on Tuesday morning.

Pictures from the Alpine storm in June:

Grindelwald cut off from the outside world – holidaymakers must hold out

But Brienz was not the only place affected. After a mudslide, the roads between Zweilütschinen BE and Grindelwald BE – at the foot of the notorious Eiger North Face – were also closed. 150 tourists remained in an ice sports centre, in cars or in a civil defence facility. They were unable to leave the town. Mayor Beat Bucher said Nau.cha tree fell and hit a train overhead line. All train connections between Grindelwald and Interlaken are cancelled until Tuesday evening. “We were not able to clear the area during the night, it was too dangerous,” said Bucher. The people who were trapped were provided with food.

The cantons of Zug and Lucerne also reported the effects of the storm. In the city of Zug, a boat sank, but passengers were brought to safety and remained unharmed. The boat was recovered by the sea rescue service, reports Nau.ch.

Although there is a threat of new storms on Tuesday, the people of Brienz will probably be spared this horror scenario. There is no danger of a dam breaking, those responsible explained. But the images of the destruction in the Swiss holiday idyll will probably be remembered for a long time. (mke)