Farewell to the artistic director of Yeralash Boris Grachevsky will take place in Moscow on Sunday, January 17th. The time and place of the ceremony was revealed TASS his widow Ekaterina Belotserkovskaya.

The farewell will be organized in an open format at the Cinema House. Then the director will be buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery.

Grachevsky died on the evening of January 14. He passed away at the age of 71. Before his death, he was immersed in a medical coma and connected to an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation apparatus. The reason for the worsening of Grachevsky’s condition was the complications caused by the coronavirus, which was discovered at the end of December.

Grachevsky has been working as artistic director of Yeralash since 2002. He is also known to the audience for staging the films “The Roof” and “Between Notes, or Tantric Symphony”. Served as the author of the “Social Advertising” project. The director is known to have battled skin cancer. He spoke about this in the program “The Fate of a Man” in 2018.

