There is no date for when the units beneath Plaça Major and at the Camp Redó municipal market will reopen, and with the lack of activity has come degradation and consequent complaints from residents.

In the case of Plaça Major, the units (the great majority of them) closed in September 2019. Work on doing them up and improving the site is not expected to start until 2022. Palma town hall’s 2021 budget doesn’t contain any sum related to works, only 50,000 euros for a competition for ideas as to what to do with the site.

Lack of cleanliness, leaks, the generally poor state have all led to complaints, but these don’t seem to get anywhere. There are also issues with the escalators and with the lift that connects with La Rambla. They are regularly out of service.

The Plaça Major units are not a town hall priority and nor are the units in Camp Redó. The market closed at the end of July 2019, while concessions ran out in December that year. The few holders who remained, some of whom had been at the market for getting for forty years, were unable to meet the costs or the demands of a new town hall award.

The town hall admits to the reopening of Camp Redó not being a priority. A source says: “We have to allocate all the money we can to help for people and businesses suffering badly from the effects of the pandemic.”

A third site, where the 30-year concession is due to expire at the end of this year, is the S’Escorxador center. The converted municipal slaughterhouse is managed by Mercasa, which has expressed an interest in continuing to manage it.