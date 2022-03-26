The expectations that arose after the winter tests in Bahrain spoke of one Mercedes at ease in the slower and more guided parts of the Sakhir circuit and with greater difficulty in the fastest sections and on the straights, as also highlighted by the data on top speeds. Many had speculated on an extremely conservative mapping by the Brixworth technicians, but the free third parties in Saudi Arabia have actually witnessed a extreme suffering of both the Silver Arrows and all its customers.

Jeddah is a truly atypical citizen: one-step walls, but mind-blowing average speeds that make it the second fastest circuit on the calendar after Monza. In the last free practice before qualifying it is as if the world of Formula 1 had completely turned upside down. From absolute rulers of the hybrid era to the last of the class for detachment: perhaps for the first time ever in its history, the Mercedes engine gets paid by its rivals as a whole, almost without the possibility of appeal.

Lewis Hamilton was the only one to try to ‘save face’, placing his W13 in eleventh place in PL3 ahead of Schumacher’s Haas and Zhou’s Alfa Romeo, while the last seven positions are all for colleagues with his own power unit, George Russell in the lead (14th).

Although the weather and track conditions will change a lot as the evening falls, it is difficult to hypothesize a drastic change of trend and spread optimism for a good result on the grid. It will be difficult even for the seven-time world champion to snatch a place in the Top-10, and he can only do what he saw yesterday in PL2. On the race pace the situation seems to be slightly better, but starting back on a street circuit is a serious handicap associated with a mountain of risks.

F1 | 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, PL3 classification (Mercedes-powered)

11. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.972

14. George Russell (Mercedes) + 1.248

15. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +1.332

16. Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) +1.451

17. Alex Albon (Williams) +1.639

18. Nico Hulkenberg (Aston Martin) +1.689

19. Lando Norris (McLaren) +1.794

20. Nicholas Latifi (Williams) +2,257