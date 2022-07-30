The weather conditions are not enough to be difficult to interpret in view of qualifying, even the tires showed a very complicated situation to translate and understand. With a very wet track, the full wet tire did not arouse any particular surprises, with one Ferrari appeared very solid in this condition in which the load predominates in a fundamental way over practically all the other variables, leading to automatically generate the correct temperature in the tires. A completely different story happened in the last few minutes, with the track drying up and all the riders on the track with intermediate tires.

In such conditions the load is no longer enough: the intermediate rubber is of a harder compound than the full wet (albeit softer than the slicks) and has a much more delicate warm-up phase, especially on the dry lap. This causes many other variables to come into play, such as the mechanical set-up, which also determines the absorption of load transfers both sideways when cornering and longitudinal in traction and braking, and consequently how the car discharges energy on the tires. The third free practice session saw one in the last minutes very rapid evolution of the times precisely for these factors, with Leclerc who found the second time, beaten at the last surprise by Nicholas Latifi and Verstappen fourth more than a second from Leclerc.

We quickly compared the data from the two laps of the world title contenders to try to steal something more from the data. In the first sector Verstappen seems to have immediately found a good balance with the tires, especially at the front. The rear of the Red Bull seems weaker than the Ferrari one in traction, with the Dutchman forced to make more corrections, while the front axle of the RB18 initially responds more promptly, so much so as to guarantee Verstappen a passage through turn 3 as much as 9 km / h faster than Leclerc and a gain of almost 4 tenths in the first third of the track.

The central sector, on the other hand, is to the enormous advantage of the red number 16, with Verstappen in part more in difficulty, struggling with the unstable rear axle as we can see from the many and showy snaps in the line of his accelerator, and in part, in the last phase of the sector, engaged in overtaking Fernando Alonso. Here Leclerc actually earns almost 1 second net over his rival. The good news for Ferrari is that in the third sector, raced on an equal footing without any impediment from both, Leclerc leaves Verstappen almost half a second, thanks first of all to a powerful braking in turn 12 and then to a better level of grip in the last 3 corners, especially the last one, traveled by everyone today with the “V” technique with 2 rope points to minimize cornering time and anticipate the opening of the gas as much as possible. It almost seems that on the one hand Verstappen has lost temperature in the tires with the overtaking of Alonso, and on the other hand Leclerc has found the right window of operation thanks to the good performance on the lap.

In all this, however, the Williams shows how with intermediate rubber the tire usage window is the absolute key to performance. The set-up brought to the track by Latifi and Albon obviously generates the right amount of energy on the tires in mixed conditions, so much so that we find the two British cars in first and third place. We also took a look at Latifi’s data and the impression is that Williams generated a lot of temperature in the rear tires. So while not shining in cornering speeds, the Canadian found himself a much better performing car in traction and therefore extremely effective on the time trial. The weather conditions are constantly changing and it is even possible that the track will dry out completely and qualify on a dry track. If so, we will find yesterday’s values. However, if the mixed conditions seen in the third free practice remain, the starting grid of the Hungarian Grand Prix could really be decided by a qualifying in “roulette” mode.