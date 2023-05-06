Mercedes in front but with a performance “doped” by the evolution of the track

The two Mercedes are in the top two places in the standings for the first session. The two W14s seemed more at ease, at least in terms of pure performance, on a track which not only overloads the rear axle but which overall requires, at different times, grip at both the front and rear. However, the two super times recorded by Russell and Hamilton were recorded in the last seconds of the session, with a brand new soft tire just fitted on both cars, unlike all the others who started working with the soft compound between 20 and 30 minutes before the end of the session, arriving at the finish line with already several laps on the tyre. This must be added to an enormous evolution of the track, due to the newly resurfaced road surface which, therefore, continues to improve its grip very rapidly as the cars pass one after the other. Mercedes therefore appears to be in good shape, but Russell’s lap is not particularly representative.

Ferrari: the first impressions are those of a greater load

The two SF23s immediately brought important updates to the bottom and diffuser to the track, without even needing comparative tests, a sign that there are no particular doubts about the effectiveness of these new components in Maranello. Initial feedback on the data we have available seems significantly positive. Right from the start of the session, even with the hard tyre, the cornering speeds of the Ferrari duo appeared good, often even higher than that of the Red Bull. This was also confirmed in the qualifying simulations with soft tyres, with Leclerc and Sainz who showed themselves at ease and confident, recording good times without too many difficulties and even with tires worn for a few laps. We compared Leclerc’s best lap with Max Verstappen’s to get more objective feedback.

In the first sector Verstappen has a better mileage in turns 4 and 5 and in the tight turn 8, but overall he gains only 33 thousandths of a second on Leclerc, thanks to better traction from the red and a faster speed throughout the long “snake” of the the first sector, however, always close for the Monegasque. In the central sector Verstappen extends his top speed gaining over a tenth, but in the very slow section at the end of the sector it is Leclerc who, despite some traffic, shows unexpected agility in the straits of his SF23, while in the third and last sector it is again Verstappen who takes advantage of the super speed of the RB19 to gain a tenth on his rival.

Seeing the sum of all these factors, one would think that Ferrari has set up the work for the Miami race starting from a basic set-up with a higher aerodynamic load than usual, thanks to the help of the new bottom-diffuser package. This impression is supported by other data that we have collected/calculated, such as for example the standard deviation of the speeds per lap, of 80.0 km/h for Leclerc, against 83.74 for Russell and even 85.73 for Verstappen (remember that the lower standard deviation plus downforce tends to be high and vice versa). The impression, also seeing the rebound on the straight, is that in Maranello (like in Brackley for the Mercedes) lessons are being learned from last year’s race, where a softer suspension set-up was so rewarding in the slow section of the track as to be preferable to a higher roll stiffness for the first sector. The new smooth asphalt also allows Ferrari, both in Miami and Baku, to work at lower heights from the ground without having to worry too much about bumps. The sum of these things generally leads to porpoising, which, as we said earlier, has returned to being seen precisely on Ferrari and Mercedes.

RedBull stiffer and still to be fine-tuned

In Milton Keynes, on the other hand, they seem to have approached the weekend with a stiffer set-up than usual and not in a particularly conservative way in terms of aerodynamic load, as happened instead, for example in Australia. The result is a more nervous car for Verstappen and Perez, albeit very fast on the straight and in the first and third sectors. Perez’s difficulties undoubtedly show that the RB19s need the next few sessions to put the car’s set-up in order. We will see in the second free practice how these parameters will evolve and if in the pace tests it will be possible to appreciate the trend of the much feared tire degradation, which on this track promises to be one of the major factors to manage given the asphalt temperatures recorded at over 50 degrees. Precisely the fear of degradation would explain the debut of the new fund and the greater generation of load for Ferrari, but obviously only an hour of free practice has passed and the weekend is still to be discovered.