Uphill start

The first free practice session for Ferrari in Mexico got off to an immediate uphill start. In particular, Carlos Sainz was immediately in difficulty, fresh from third place achieved in the last US GP thanks to the controversial disqualification of Lewis Hamilton due to excessive wear of the flat floor. In fact, a few minutes after the start of PL1 the Spaniard reported hydraulic problems with his SF-23.

In particular, the problems for Sainz concerned the steering which was essentially almost blocked. The winner of the Singapore GP barely managed to regain the pit lane, after having cut practically all the corners of the circuit in an attempt to shorten the slow march to the pits as much as possible. The mechanics immediately got to work on the single-seater, thus forcing the Madrilenian to make a long stop in the garage.

Carlos Sainz reports a hydraulics issue over the radio 😩 Appearing to be stuck in gear, he trundles back to the pits for the team to investigate#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/58eUgksYkQ — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2023

Leclerc’s ‘rumors’

Charles Leclerc also suffered some setbacks, at least apparent. The Monegasque complained at the start of PL1 that he heard a strange noise coming from his power unit when he pushed the accelerator to the maximum.

“As if it were a metallic noise,” #16 then clarified. Certainly not the best way to open the weekend for the two Maranello standard-bearers, involved in the tough challenge with Mercedes for the role of second force in this championship.