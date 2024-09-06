The party would support Lira’s candidate, but the setback that made Hugo Motta the favorite in the race divides the pro-Bolsonaro wing

The bench of the PL (Liberal Party), the largest of the Chamber of Deputieswill meet on Monday (9.Sep.2024), at 6 pm, to discuss support for the deputy who will succeed Arthur Lira (PP-AL) in the presidency of the Lower House in 2025.

Congressmen from the former president’s party Jair Bolsonaro (PL) scheduled the meeting given the next week of concentrated effort in the Chamber. It is the last meeting in the House before the municipal elections, with the first round scheduled for October 6.

However, the setback caused by the entry of Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB) in the dispute, now considered the favorite, divides the Bolsonarist wing.

The PL, with 92 deputies, is decisive in choosing the next president of the House.

Bolsonarowho exerts a lot of influence in the party, has not yet announced the name he will support. The party’s tendency was to support Elmar Birth (União Brasil-BA) – while this was still Lira’s favorite.

If the deputy from Alagoas decides to support Motta, the PL should follow suit. Even if there are physiological dissidents in the party, the majority will follow the agreement made by president Valdemar Costa Neto.