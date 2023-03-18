Senator presented his name to be the candidate of the acronym to command the city of Rio de Janeiro in the 2024 elections

The national president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, said on Friday (17.Mar.2023) that the party will “to battle” so that the senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) be elected to the Rio de Janeiro City Hall next year. Municipal elections will be held in October 2024.

Valdemar’s statement was made at the inauguration of the PL directory in Niterói (RJ), which was attended by Flávio. The senator had already declared his intention to run for office.

At the beginning of his speech in Niterói, the president of the PL cited the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the 2022 elections before defending the candidacy of the former president’s son.

“We had this stumbling block, but we will recover up front. And maybe our recovery will come in 2024”, he said, in a video obtained by the newspaper The globe. “Let’s fight for Flávio to be mayor of the city of Rio de Janeiro. It has everything for that. It will be very good for our party.”

In a statement given to Power360 on February 10, Flávio said he had presented his name to the PL to run for mayor of Rio de Janeiro. According to the senator, his candidacy depends on an internal analysis of the party of which name would be more viable.

“I even started talking to several people within our political group in Rio de Janeiro. I made my name available to the Rio City Hall, but there are other cadres within the party who are also interested, such as Senator Carlos Portinho”he spoke.

This would be the 2nd time that the senator would try to be mayor of Rio. In 2016, he ran for office and came 4th in the race, with 424,307 votes.

Flávio was elected senator in 2018 with 4,380,418 votes. Before that, he was elected for 4 terms of state deputy (in 2002, in 2006, in 2010 and in 2014).

BOLSONARO SPEAKS

During the PL event on Friday (March 17), Jair Bolsonaro made a call to greet Valdemar and the others present.

“Let’s think about the future. The PL is a big party, it has approximately 20% of the federal parliamentarians with it. The party is structured, it is organized, a party that does want to fight to make 1,000 mayors next year in Brazil. And, certainly, in Niterói there must be someone from the PL running for a ticket there”he spoke.

Bolsonaro also said it was time to “turn the page” It is “think in the future”.