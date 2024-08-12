Cide-fuels is a tax that applies to petroleum derivatives, natural gas and ethanol

Under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies, Bill No. 1,295 of 2024 allows resources collected from the Cide (Economic Domain Intervention Contribution) on fuels to be used to subsidize public passenger transport fares. The aim is to reduce ticket prices.

THE Fuel Cide is a tax levied on the import and sale of petroleum derivatives, natural gas and ethanol. Today, the proceeds are used for various purposes and include financing transportation infrastructure programs and the payment of subsidies embedded in fuels.

Reform

The deputy Fred Linhares (Republicans-DF), author of the project, recalls that tax reform (Constitutional Amendment 132) makes it possible to use Cide to pay public transport subsidies. The proposal aims to make the constitutional rule applicable.

“It is important to emphasize that these resources may be used not only by states and municipalities, but also by the Union, which may direct them to subsidize interstate urban transport fares, such as those provided within the scope of Rides [Regiões Integradas de Desenvolvimento]”said Linhares.

Next steps

PL 1,295 of 24 will be analyzed in conclusive character in the committees of Urban Development; Roads and Transport; Finance and Taxation; and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship.

To become law, it will also have to be approved by the Senate.

With information from Chamber Agency.