A bill intends to end the circulation of motorcycles in the ‘aisles’ between cars. Proposed by Deputy Marcos Soares (União Brasil – RJ), the text calls for an amendment to Law 9.503/97, of the Brazilian Traffic Code, which allows motorcycles, scooters and mopeds to travel between vehicles in adjacent lanes.

O PL 1549/2023, presented at the end of Marchrecommends that circulation occur exclusively in the lanes used by cars, if the lane has a speed limit greater than 50km/h, and an exclusive lane should be created for such vehicles.

The argument of the text refers to the risk of accidents for motorcycle drivers. “Many people pass in the corridor at the same speed as on the track, even driving above 100 km/h. In this case, a simple carelessness is enough for a fatal accident to happen”, adds the project.

According to the parliamentarian’s proposal, non-compliance, in the event of a change in the law, would be considered a medium infraction. According to the CTB, such an infraction is subject to a fine of R$130.16.