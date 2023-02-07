Opposition does not know, however, whether President Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) will follow proportionality; Alcolumbre (União) is against

The bloc formed by PL, PP and Republicans, with 22 senators, reached a definition on which commission it intends to command. The group wants the senator Wilder Morais (PL-GO) in the presidency of the CI (Infrastructure Commission).

O Power360 found, however, that there was fear in the Opposition regarding the commitment of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), with proportionality –that is, whether he will consider the size of the PL and will cede command of the commission to the party that faced him in the race for the presidency of the House.

Furthermore, Senator Davi Alcolumbre (União-AP), Pacheco’s ally, acts against the PL to indicate an ally to the post. For him, political alignment with the command of the commission would be dear, since the collegiate takes care of issues related to ministries –such as National Integration, led by its nominee, former governor Waldez Goes.

Alcolumbre also has a good relationship with Wilder Morais. The PL should, still in the next few days, try to articulate the candidacy of the senator from Goiás with Pacheco’s group.

The 3 parties that make up the Opposition formalized on Monday (Feb 6) the construction of the “Vanguard Block”. The objective was to reach the largest possible number of senators in order to obtain more space in the committees. There is, however, the idea of ​​dismembering the group in the future.

With smaller blocks, it is possible to have more autonomy. The PL, having 12 senators, ends up occupying more space and protagonism.

LEADERS: MARINHO AND CIRO

the senator Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN) will be the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate. The name has the support of the majority of the future block of PL, PP and Republicans.

Marinho lost the race for the presidency of the Senate against Pacheco. The current president won re-election with 49 of the 81 votes in the Senate, on February 1st, and was re-elected for another 2 years as President of the House. With 32 votes, Marinho left the race as the name of the opposition to the Lula government in Congress.

the senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI) was appointed to lead the Minority in the Senate. The term “parliamentary minority” refers to the largest block that opposes the parliamentary majority.

Since Bolsonaro was defeated at the polls, Ciro Nogueira maintains his defense of the former government and complains about the current administration of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

On his Twitter profile, the senator criticized measures taken in the areas of health, culture and economy. On January 30, Nogueira published a video in support of Marinho’s candidacy for the presidency of the Senate.

This is how the leaderships in Congress have been established so far: