Text goes to CAE, in the Senate; proposal advocates increasing the percentage of food acquisition from family farming

The bill (PL 212 of 2022) which increases the percentage of resources for purchasing meals, transferred by the Pnae (National School Meal Program), and which must be spent on food purchased from family farming.

The text, from the senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE), received a favorable opinion from the senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). Now the matter goes to the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) for a final decision.

The proposal changes the Law 11,947, of 2009, to increase the minimum percentage for purchasing food directly from family farming and rural family entrepreneurs from 30% to 50% with financial resources transferred by the FNDE (National Education Development Fund), at Pnae. The new proposal maintains priority for agrarian reform settlements, traditional indigenous communities and quilombola communities.

In justification, the author states that family farming is responsible for a large portion of the food production that reaches Brazilians' tables, which creates jobs and contributes to the country's development, but has not yet overcome the effects of the covid-19 pandemic. . He also clarifies that some states and municipalities already make purchases from family farming at levels above the established 30%.

The rapporteur assessed that by increasing the percentage to 50%, the project reinforces the school feeding guidelines:

“The use of healthy and adequate food; the inclusion of food and nutritional education in the teaching and learning process; and support for sustainable development, with incentives for the acquisition of diversified foodstuffs, produced locally and preferably by family farming and rural family entrepreneurs. From an educational point of view, it is important that the food offered by schools is healthy, nutritious and encourages good eating habits.”he declared.

With information from Senate Agency.