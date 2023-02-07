Party would be pleading to have the rapporteur for the 2023 Budget; position must be held by someone trusted by the mayor

The PL, party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, is asking to have the rapporteur of the CMO (Mixed Budget Commission). The report falls to the Chamber this year. The president will be from the Senate. Arthur Lira (PP-AL) handles the negotiations and must make room for someone he trusts.

It is Lira who is articulating which parties that made up her support base for re-election in the Chamber will be with each commission and also with the Budget rapporteur.

The block formed for the election of Alagoas had 20 parties, which totaled 464 votes for his re-election. It was the largest vote in history for a Speaker of the House.

Allies say the post will go to someone they trust. It may be left over for the União Brasil de Elmar Nascimento (BA), passed over by the PT in the Ministries division.

The Budget rapporteur is a very important character for the government in Congress, because he is the one who will direct the funds to where he sees fit. His report will then be analyzed by deputies and senators.

The most likely is that the CMO rapporteur will be with a party not so close to the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). That’s because the PT should stay with the presidency of the main committee of the Chamber, the CCJ (Commission of Constitution and Justice), even without having the largest bench, which is the PL.

The Chamber should not have a meeting of leaders to conclude the distribution of commissions. Lira will talk to each leader and put together the jigsaw puzzle of the agreement causing the least “trauma” possible, found out the Power360.