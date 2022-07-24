The party began to release videos 1 day before the convention that will officially name the president as a candidate for reelection

This Saturday (July 23, 2022) the PL (Liberal Party) began running short ads on YouTube and Google with advertisements from the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The acronym spent R$ 127 thousand to publicize the advertising campaign on the platform. The announcements began 1 day before the party convention that will officially name the president as a candidate for reelection.

platform data Google Brazil Political Campaigns show that the party promoted videos of 6.15 and 30 seconds of Jair Bolsonaro, with the following sentence: “Don’t skip this video, it’s for the good of Brazil“.

The data shows that the PL spent from R$2,500 to R$25,000 to boost the ads. The acronym spent the highest amount in the states of Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and São Paulo. These last 3, decisive for the outcome of the October elections, yielded 2.5 to 3 million views just this Saturday (23.Jul.2022).

Google does not report the amounts charged for each ad or even the specific number of people reached by the boost.

The videos have a QR Code that redirects the user to the Liberal Party page. The advertising pieces are focused on women, religious and country people. Women are highly rejected by the Bolsonaro government and are one of the main focuses of members of the president’s campaign.

In the videos, Bolsonaro appears kissing First Lady Michelle Bolsonaro, alongside some of her children, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), and the youngest, Laura Bolsonaro, who wears a military uniform.

The president is also featured in the videos in speeches at government events, alongside religious leaders, such as Pastor Silas Malafaia, during his passage when he was “young” by the Brazilian Army and also giving “bye”.

The ads also have a jingle sung by the country duo Mateus and Cristiano. “Like him never existed. It is the salvation of our Brazil. Hey, in the myth I ‘put’ faith. It is he who defends the nation and has our flag in his heart. He is the people’s captain.”