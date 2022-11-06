Military retirement and salary as president already provide more than R$ 40,000 per month; Party role not disclosed

The PL summit must give the president Jair Bolsonaro a position within the legend on Tuesday (8.Nov.2022), according to the Power 360. The assigned role and remuneration were not disclosed by the party.

Bolsonaro currently receives R$42,880.19 per month. The amounts refer to BRL 11,945.49 gross monthly retirement as a retired army captain and BRL 30,934.70 (BRL 23,453.43, deducting taxes) from the salary as President of the Republic, according to the Transparency Portal.

Bolsonaro gave up the retirement he would have been entitled to by the Chamber of Deputies. If you decide to resume the benefit, you would receive an amount close to R$ 30,000.00, depending on the contribution period. The terms are regulated by the PSSC (Social Security Plan for Congressmen) in Law 9.506/1997.

With the defeat in the re-election race for president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), this will be the 1st time in 3 decades that Bolsonaro will not assume an elective position. Before being led to Palácio do Planalto in 2018, he was a federal deputy for Rio de Janeiro for 7 terms (1991-2019) and alderman for the Rio de Janeiro capital for 2 years (1989-1991).

When he leaves the Presidency on January 1, 2023, he will also be entitled to benefits provided by the Law 7.474/1986from the time of the military dictatorship, reformulated by the decree 6,381/2008. The text grants to past presidents:

4 servers for security activities and personal support;

2 servants in commission positions of the DAS Group (Superior Management and Advisory) level 5;

2 drivers.

Both servers and drivers are free choice of the former president of the Republic.

In addition to paying the salaries of these advisors, which range from R$2,500 to R$13,000, the Federal Government also pays the expenses with tickets and daily allowances for these employees, in addition to vehicle maintenance, insurance and fuel.

It is speculated that Bolsonaro may be nominated as honorary president of the PL for Valdemar Costa Neto, who would continue to command the acronym. The idea is to keep the PL united as an opposition to the elected government and to take advantage of the president’s political capital, which it received more than 58 million votes in the 2nd round.

It is not yet known whether the money paid for the new role to Bolsonaro will come from the Party Fund or from donations from supporters. By electing the largest bench in the Chamber, with 99 deputies, the PL will be entitled to the largest share of public resources for the next 4 years.