By Ricardo Brito and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – The Liberal Party is working to bring São Paulo governor Tarcísio de Freitas, currently on the Republican side, to the party as a way of expanding its presence in the main Brazilian state with a view to municipal elections next year and in 2026, according to sources heard by Reuters in recent days.

The assessment at the PL summit is that Tarcísio — elected in the wake of former president Jair Bolsonaro’s strength in São Paulo in the last dispute — would be one of the pieces to consolidate the party’s presence in the state, according to the source.

The president of the party, Valdemar Costa Neto, who has already invited the governor, considers him an important name for 2026, whether for re-election to the government or even in a possible presidential plan — in a scenario without the president of honor of the PL Jair Bolsonaro, in the sights of ineligibility processes.

In addition to this front, the legend wants to increase its participation in the interior of São Paulo. The summit calculates that, after the overthrow of the PSDB, the main political force in the state, there would be around 200 of the 645 city halls liable to be affiliated to the party.

The PL will have as one of its attractions the prediction of having 1 billion reais in resources from the party fund and electoral fund for next year’s dispute. This high amount stems from the fact that, in the 2022 dispute, the party elected the largest group of federal deputies, a parameter used to apportion this type of funds.

One of the exponents of the evangelical bench, federal deputy Marco Feliciano (PL-SP) said that Tarcísio’s affiliation would be great for the party’s intentions.

“It’s our dream! Tarcísio has the DNA of the PL! It would be most welcome,” he said.

AVOID “DORIA EFFECT”

However, a source close to Tarcísio told Reuters that, at the moment, the governor is not considering changing his party and if that happens, it will be later on, despite confirming that he has had meetings with different party leaders.

The governor has also told interlocutors that the chance of running for the Planalto Palace in 2026 is close to zero, according to the source. He has evaluated that it is too early and that his project for São Paulo lasts eight years and is concerned about not repeating the João Doria model — a toucan who spent four years at the Bandeirantes Palace and tried to run for President.

In the financial market, Tarcísio easily leads the mentions as the main leader of the opposition to the Lula government, according to a qualitative survey by Genial/Quaest carried out with managers and released this Wednesday. The governor of São Paulo is cited by 48% of them as the main opposition, against 34% who cite Bolsonaro and 7% who cite the governor of Minas Romeu Zema (Novo).

The governor of São Paulo has stated to interlocutors and publicly that there would be other names ahead to try to succeed to the Planalto, including in terms of political experience, such as Zema and the governors of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), Paraná, Ratinho Junior (PSD), and from Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil).

Tarcísio, who was taken to the electoral dispute after a well-evaluated management at the head of Bolsonaro’s Ministry of Infrastructure, would never run against the former president, according to the source. The hypothesis of running for the Planalto Palace would only occur if, in the event of Bolsonaro being out of the running, there was a direct request from the former president for him to run. That’s how he agreed to run for governor of São Paulo.

“Other than that, out of the question,” said the source linked to Tarcísio, definitively.