The party was fined BRL 22.9 million for questioning the results of the 2nd round of more than half of the ballot boxes

O PL said on this Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) that “will take all appropriate measures” to, among other things, restore the right “of being able to challenge judicial decisions without suffering any retaliation🇧🇷 The caption was fined BRL 22.9 million per to question results of the 2nd round of more than half of the ballot boxes. The sanction was determined on November 23 by the president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Justice Alexandre de Moraes. On Monday (28.nov), the Court blocked BRL 13,599,298.26 found in the party’s account.

“The Liberal Party will adopt all appropriate measures to restore freedom, the right to free parliamentary and party activity, the right to freedom of expression and, even more, the right to challenge judicial decisions without suffering any retaliation”declared the president’s party Jair Bolsonaro🇧🇷

UNDERSTAND

The coalition of which the PL is part, which has PP and Republicans, asked on November 22 that the TSE invalidate votes registered in 279 thousand of the 472 thousand ballot boxes used in the 2nd round. As justification, he cited a “bug” involving the files “log” from the 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015 model ballot boxes. The logs show the city code, the zone and the electoral section of the equipment.

The problem, however, can be solved with a simple data crossing, according to professor and researcher Marcos Simplício, from the Department of Computer Engineering and Digital Systems at the Polytechnic School of USP (University of São Paulo). Read more in this reportage🇧🇷

By questioning at the TSE more than half of the electronic ballot boxes used in this year’s elections, the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto sought a way to guarantee the permanence of Jair Bolsonaro on the Planalto without endangering the 99 federal deputies and the 8 senators elected in 2022, in the 1st round.

In the request made to the Court, the caption tries to invalidate votes registered in the 2nd round, indicating the alleged irregularities in equipment used in the dispute, but does not say that the same ballot boxes served to elect the congressmen who guaranteed the PL the largest bench in the Chamber from 2023.

Moraes considered the request as “outrageous” and “illicit” and fined the coalition for litigating in bad faith (when the judiciary is provoked in an abusive manner, distorting facts or using the process to achieve an illegal objective). Here’s the full of the decision (211 KB).

The minister also determined that the Electoral General Corregedoria open an administrative procedure to determine whether the PL committed common and electoral crimes by stating that there were irregularities in the presidential elections.

The PP and Republicans told the TSE, on November 23, that they were not consulted about the request and that the representation could not have been made on behalf of the entire Bolsonaro coalition.

“OThe PP and Republican parties, despite being in league with the PL, were never consulted on the filing of this representation. On the contrary, the parties now requesting publicly recognized by their leaders the victory of Coligação Brasil da Esperança [de Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva]🇧🇷 according to statements published in the press”, said the captions.

Moraes then determined that the fine should be paid in full by the PL. Here’s the full (97 KB) of the decision.