Video shows parade on Esplanada dos Ministérios in 2022 and associates the Brazilian flag with the former president; watch

The acts of the 7th of September commanded by Jair Bolsonaro in 2022 were featured in an advertisement for PL (Liberal Party) aired this Thursday (September 7, 2023).

The advertising piece reuses images from the event organized to celebrate Independence Day at Esplanada dos Ministérios last year. The presidential parade held on the occasion is highlighted. Images show the former president waving to his supporters, who were dressed in green and yellow. About 100,000 people participated in the act.

Advertising associates symbols of Brazilian patriotism with the party, such as the country’s flag and the national anthem. “If you defend our freedom, it is because you think like the PL”says the narrator in the play.

The PL also aired another video in celebration of Independence Day on the networks. In this, Brazilians from different locations and ethnic groups recite the country’s anthem. In the end, Bolsonaro says: “Hope moves us. Faith unites us. Thank you very much to all of you”.

O video ends with other images of the former president with supporters and with the phrase he used during his 2018 election campaign: “Brazil above all. God above all”.

Watch (2min24s):

In addition to the PL, the PDT (Partido Democrático Trabalhista) was also authorized by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for broadcasting party propaganda in the week of September 7th. Here is the full calendar of publication of pieces by party in the 2nd semester of this year (PDF – 709 kB).

The president of the acronym, Carlos Lupisays in the video what “the Brazilian homeland never needed as many patriots as it does now”. Lupi is also Minister of Labor in the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

Watch (40s):

