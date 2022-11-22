Equipment is the same in the 2 rounds, but Valdemar Costa Neto’s party only questions the 2nd round of voting

When going to the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) to question more than half of the electronic voting machines used in elections, the PL of Valdemar Costa Neto sought a way to ensure the permanence of Jair Bolsonaro on the Planalto without endangering the 99 federal deputies and the 8 senators elected in 2022.

In the request, the caption seeks to invalidate votes recorded in the 2nd round in 279,000 ballot boxes, indicating alleged irregularities in equipment used in the dispute. It does not say, however, that the same polls served to elect the congressmen who guaranteed the PL the largest bench in the Chamber from 2023.

The party questioned this Tuesday (22.Nov.2022) alleged irregularities in 5 of the 6 models of ballot box (models 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015) used in the 2nd round, without mentioning that the devices were also used in the 1st shift. Only the 2020 model escaped the request sent to the TSE (192 thousand of the 472 thousand ballot boxes used in the 2nd round).

To ask for annulment, the party makes use of a “bug” involving the files “log” of the older model ballot boxes, which contain the city code, zone and polling station.

The problem, however, can be solved with a simple data crossing, according to professor and researcher Marcos Simplício, from the Department of Computer Engineering and Digital Systems at the Polytechnic School of USP. Learn more in this report.

Read more about electronic voting machines:

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, president of the TSE, displeases the party already in his 1st dispatch in the case. In the short decision, he says that the party cannot challenge the validity of the ballot boxes in only 1 of the voting rounds, “under penalty of rejection of the initial”🇧🇷

That is, the magistrate says that, to question the 2nd round, the PL must also challenge the regularity of the 1st round of the 2022 elections. He gave 24 hours for the caption to do this. Here’s the full of the dispatch (34 KB).

“The electronic ballot boxes indicated in the initial petition were used both in the first round and in the second round of the 2022 elections. , within 24 (twenty-four) hours”said the minister.

understand the “bug”

In the example below, Professor Marcos Simplício shows where the bug that served as an argument for the PL is. In the place where the urn number should appear, only a repeating number appears: 67305985. This number is the bug, it appears in several different urns. It is possible to see in the image below, however, the municipality code (in green), the electoral zone (blue) and the electoral section (yellow).

By consulting the ballot box with this data, it is possible to find the number of the ballot boxes. Read in red in the image below how it was possible to find the urn numbering from the data that exists in the log🇧🇷

Marcos Simplício also refutes the statement that “it is not possible to verify the authenticity of the logs, because they do not say the ID of the corresponding ballot box🇧🇷

🇧🇷It must be clarified that it is not the ballot box ID that gives authenticity to the log file, but the digital signature made by the ballot box on that log file”he says.

What does the bill say

Bolsonaro’s party uses the bug to ask the TSE to invalidate the votes. It says that without identification it is not possible to confirm that “That equipment is part of the equipment collection approved by the Superior Electoral Court”.



“Now, each electronic voting machine has an identification code engraved on its hardware precisely so that it can offer voters and inspection bodies the guarantee – including enabling its verification in an audit process – that that equipment is part of the collection of equipment approved by the Superior Electoral Court”states the PL.

“And, in this perspective, the necessary indication of the aforementioned identification element in each document issued by the ballot box also aims to ensure, without a doubt, that such documents were, effectively, generated from the data and votes entered by each one of voters on that specific equipment”says the caption.