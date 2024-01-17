The term “PL Pro-Lula” was among the most commented on X this Wednesday (17th January) after a speech by Valdemar Costa Neto

The statement by the PL president, Valdemar Costa Netopraising the president's governments Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) became a meme on social media this Wednesday (17.Jan.2024). Internet users published montages saying that the true meaning of the party's acronym is “Pro-Lula”, and not the Liberal Party.

After former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) get angry with Valdemar for declaring that he “there is no comparison” with Lula, users of

“There is no comparison. Lula is a comrade of the people. Lula is completely different from Bolsonaro. Completely different, and it's a phenomenon, because he got to where he got to. He did well in government too, and elected Dilma later. Lula and Bolsonaro are completely different”, said Valdemar.

The PL president's statement was given on December 15, 2023 to the newspaper The diarybut it went viral last week.

Here are the memes about Valdemar's speech: