Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/08/2024 – 21:35

Cuiabá city council pre-candidate Rafael Ranalli (PL) showed a firearm during a party convention held this Tuesday, 6th. The display took place alongside federal deputy Abílio Brunini (PL-MT), who was officially announced as a pre-candidate for mayor in the capital of Mato Grosso.

See the video clicking here .

Before showing off his weapon, the pre-candidate shouted out his support for former President Jair Bolsonaro’s party: “I’m all for 22 (the PL’s electoral number), damn it!” A substitute state deputy, Ranalli took office last month after the incumbent, deputy Elizeu Nascimento (PL), was removed from office.

The week he took office in the Legislative Assembly of Mato Grosso (AL-MT), Ranalli became known for filing a bill that awards a medal to police officers who participate in incidents that result in the death of criminals. The parliamentarian also advocates that this be used as a “recommendation” for the promotion of public security agents.

Pre-candidate who displayed a weapon accumulates substitutes and defeats in the elections

Always linked to the image of former president Jair Bolsonaro, Ranalli tried to occupy a seat as a member of the AL-MT in 2022, but obtained only 11,097 votes and was not elected, remaining as an alternate. To the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), he declared that he had assets worth R$603 thousand.

In 2020, he ran for city councilor in Cuiabá, and also ended up as an alternate after receiving only 1,590 votes. In that election, he was a member of Podemos, the same party in which Abílio, his political ally, lost the second-round election for mayor of the capital of Mato Grosso.

The first election that the federal police officer ran for was in 2018, when he tried to become a federal deputy. Affiliated with the PROS party, he obtained 33,523 votes and ended up as a substitute.