Almost half of the bench of the 3 parties that supported Bolsonaro’s reelection voted in favor of Lula’s proposal in the Senate

PL (Liberal Party), PP (Progressive Party) and Republicans gave 7 of the 64 votes in favor of the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) which breaches the spending ceiling and has a fiscal impact of more than R$ 200 billion. Together, the 3 parties have 16 senators. That is, almost half gave votes for the expressive victory of the future government of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

The PL is the president’s party Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The PP and the Republicans were part of the coalition of the Chief Executive’s reelection campaign, defeated in the elections. One of the votes in favor of the PEC came from the leader of the government in Congress, senator Eduardo Gomes (PL-TO).

Read below the senators of the 3 acronyms that voted for the approval of the PEC proposed by the elected government:

The relationship of the 3 parties that formed the support for Bolsonaro’s re-election deteriorated after the PL questioned the result of the 2nd round at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

In November, the acronym asked the Court to invalidate votes registered in 279,000 ballot boxes in the 2nd round of elections. The president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, gave Bolsonaro’s party 24 hours to include the questioning about the 1st round, since the ballot boxes used in the 2 rounds were the same.

The PL, which elected 99 deputies and 2 senators on October 2, sent a statement stating that it would continue contesting only the 2nd round. Moraes then condemned the PL, PP and Republican coalition to pay R$ 22.9 million in a fine for bad faith litigation. At the time, the minister also blocked the party fund of the 3 acronyms.

The next day, the PP and the Republicans denied that they supported the PL’s action. They stated that they were not in favor of questioning and that they had not been consulted. They appealed against Moraes’ decision on the party fund. Moraes then reestablished the fund of the 2 parties and maintained the condemnation of the PL.