Text was approved by the Senate CCJ; project provides for fines of up to R$50 million in case of non-compliance

The CCJ (Constitution and Justice Committee) of the Senate approved on Wednesday (21.Feb.2024) the PL (bill) 2,628/2022. The text, among other things, obliges internet platforms to remove content that violates the rights of children and adolescents. In case of non-compliance, fines can reach R$50 million.

The project belongs to the senator Alessandro Vieira (MDB-SE) and was approved in the form of the substitute presented by the rapporteur, senator Jorge Kajuru (PSB-GO). The PL had an urgent request approved and is now sent to the CCT (Science and Technology Commission). Here's the complete (PDF – 223 kB).

The text provides that social networks, applications, websiteselectronic games, softwarevirtual products and services create sexual abuse reporting systems and offer more efficient settings for privacy and personal data protection. Should be measures taken to prevent and mitigate practices such as bullyingsexual exploitation and patterns of use that may encourage addictions and various disorders.

Furthermore, developers need to create ways to prevent children and teenagers from using products and services that have not been created specifically for them or are not suitable for this audience.

According to the text, it will be necessary “limit features to increase, sustain, or extend a child's or teen's use of the product or service, such as automatic media playback, screen time rewards, notifications, and other features that may result in a child or teen's compulsive use of the product or service”.

The PL determines that companies must remove content that violates the rights of minors as soon as “communicated about the offensive nature of the publication, regardless of a court order”.

The text reads: “Once notified of violations of the rights of children and adolescents within the scope of services aimed at children and adolescents, service providers must notify the Public Prosecutor's Office and other competent authorities to initiate an investigation”.

Senator Alessandro Vieira says that “the project aims to advance in relation to the safety of using the network, respecting the autonomy and progressive development of the individual, in accordance with the best practices and international legislation and following the pace of technological innovations presented to children and young people”.

The PL provides for punishments such as warning, suspension and ban on services. Fines of up to 10% of the company's revenue in the previous year or from R$10 to R$1,000 per registered user may be applied, with a maximum value of R$50 million per infraction.