The announcement was made by Minister Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy); proposal will provide incentives for the production of clean energy

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, said this Wednesday (June 14, 2023) that the bill for the so-called “fuel of the future” will reach Congress next week. The project aims to regulate the integration of decarbonization policies in the country.

According to Silveira, the program will provide tax incentives to increase investments in clean energy, guarantee legal certainty for the sector and set goals for the Brazilian decarbonization process. The announcement was made during the minister’s participation in a seminar of the anfavea (National Association of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers).

“As the decarbonization takes place, the exemption of specific sectors will also happen. We have an entire integration there in a single bill that will provide more clarity for the world and more legal certainty for this decarbonization to happen here”said the minister.

For Silveira, the country needs to explore its renewable energy matrix to consolidate itself as a global reference in the sector. He also stated that it is time for Brazil to participate in the debate on decarbonization with developed countries in “head up”.

“The common enemy of all of us is carbon. We need to use our potential to produce clean energy, improve our legislation to integrate decarbonization policies and we are going to do this with the speed that President Lula has guided his entire team”, said the Minister of Mines and Energy.