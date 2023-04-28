§6 – Providers of social networks and private messaging services will be jointly and severally liable, civilly and administratively: I – For content directed by algorithms, boosted and advertising whose distribution has been carried out upon payment to the social network provider; II – By inauthentic accounts and artificial distribution networks; III – For the non-immediate unavailability of contents and accounts pursuant to paragraph 2 of article 12 of this Law.



Regarding other topics not covered by the project’s rapporteur, Moraes had suggested that platforms be fined from R$ 100,000 to R$ 150,000 per hour for non-compliance with the determination of the Electoral Court to remove links by platforms.

Moraes had also proposed the inclusion of crimes typified in the penal code who could authorize the removal of content without notifying users if identified. It also included cases of “dissemination or sharing of facts that are known to be untrue, or seriously out of context, that affect the integrity of the electoral process”.

These are articles 296 (forgery of public seals intended to authenticate acts of the Union), 359-L (abolition of the democratic rule of law), 359-M (attempt to overthrow the government), 359-N (disturbing the outcome of elections), 359-P (restricting the exercise of political rights due to prejudice) and 359-R (disabling means of communication in order to abolish the Democratic State of Law).

PL DAS FAKE NEWS

The bill proposes the regulation of digital platforms such as Google, Meta, Twitter and TikTok. It was approved by the Senate and has been pending in the Chamber since 2020. Read here the full text (194 KB) of the 1st proposal submitted, on July 3, 2020.

If the new text is approved in the House, it will return to the Senate for analysis – as it has undergone changes.

According to Ricardo Campos, director of the Legal Grounds Institute and professor at the Faculty of Law of the Goethe Universität Frankfurt am Main, who collaborated in the construction of the PL of fake newsthe main changes in the initial text occurred with the approval of the Digital Markets Actmedia regulation in the European Union, in 2022.

“A The great novelty of this version for the debate of 3 years ago is that there was an approximation with the new European regulation. Brazil had concrete inspiration, as happened with the Data Protection Law”he stated.

Regarding the similarity of the discussions, Ricardo Campos said that the changes in the text of the project were due to “problem” faced both in Europe and in Brazil.

“The problem is the defense of democracy. We have few private companies that manage the population’s freedom of expression and earn money from it, through the sale of advertisements. These were a crucial point for bringing the European proposal closer to the Brazilian one”he declared.

For the specialist in media regulation and AI (Artificial Intelligence), the project built by Deputy Orlando Silva “meets international expectations regarding the discussions that exist on the subject. There are many points in which Brazil is innovating”.

“This is the moment to guarantee the right with the approval of the project. How this will work in Brazil is a discussion for another time, that of implementation. We have in our proposal several inspirations that, together, we become a global reference in the subject”he stated.