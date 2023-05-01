Content shared on social networks by Deputy Deltan Dallagnol stated that “the faith will be censored” with the project

investigated content: posts on Twitter, Facebook and the Federal Deputy’s Telegram group Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), on April 24, state that some Bible verses will be banned from social networks if the PL (bill) 2,630 of 2020the bill of fake newsbe approved.

In one image, there is mention of 11 biblical verses that deal with themes such as female submission, homosexual relationships and the application of physical punishment to children. “Even the faith will be censored if we do not prevent the approval of the Censorship Bill which will have its first vote TOMORROW!”he wrote.

where it was published: Twitter, Facebook and Telegram.

Conclusion of Comprova: The post made by Deltan Dallagnol in which he claims that Bible verses will be banned from social networks is misleading if the bill 2630 of 2020, known as PL de fake newsbe approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

On Twitter, the parliamentarian quotes biblical texts that deal with topics such as the submission of women to men, same-sex relationships and the use of violence to educate children.

The text approved in the Senate on June 30, 2020 and which is under discussion in the House does not make any explicit reference to the suppression of posts with biblical excerpts or restriction of publication of this type of content.

In fact, the proposal brings the safeguard of religious manifestations among the contents that must be removed or hidden by social networking platforms.

At the initial text of the project that is being processed in the Chamber of Deputies, the same device was maintained, this time in Article 6. In addition, the wording is in line with the provisions of the Federal Constitution, in which freedom of conscience and belief are attested as inviolable.

The text of the PL will still be voted on in the plenary of the Chamber and the rapporteur of the project, the deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), stated that the proposal explicitly states that the measures to combat misinformation and hate speech provided for in the PL will not affect religious freedom.

On Thursday (27.Apr), Orlando Silva presented the version of the text. Like the original text, the proposed new wording makes no direct and explicit allusion to the suppression or impediment of posting biblical passages.

The word “discrimination” it was also removed from the text in an attempt by the rapporteur to meet the demand of the evangelical group, which says it fears censorship of religious content.

The excerpt from the PL said before that the State was obliged to promote campaigns against disinformation to combat hate speech based on discrimination. The term, for the bench, would bar opinion publications

Comprova classifies as misleading all content taken from the original context and used in another so that its meaning changes; that uses inaccurate data or that induces an interpretation different from the author’s intention; content that is confusing, with or without the deliberate intent to cause harm.

publication reach: Comprova investigates suspicious content with greater reach on social networks. On Twitter, the content had 513,800 views, 10,900 likes and 3,700 shares by April 28.

On Facebook, until the same date, the post reached 1,400 interactions, including likes, comments and shares. On Telegram, the post had 22,000 interactions by April 25.

How do we check: The 1st step was to look for more information about Bill 2630 of 2020, quoted by the deputy in the post, such as original text proposal and its current status. For this, Comprova consulted the websites of Chamber of Deputies It’s from federal Senate.

Then, through Google searches for the keywords “PL 2630/2020” It is “Bible Texts”we found agency checks Magnifying glass It is to the facts It’s from Berea Collective (specialized in checking content aimed at the gospel public), in addition to reports from Earth, capital letter, Look It is The globe.

The search also returned publications on websites aimed at the evangelical public that mention the PL and the alleged banning of Bible verses on social networks.

We also consult the federal Constitution regarding freedom of belief and Googled proposals that could lead to banning Bible verses using the terms “PL” + “Bible verses”.

As a result, we found 2 projects from 2019 by federal deputy pastor Sergeant Isidorio (Forward-BA): PL 2 of 2019that wanted forbid the indiscriminate use of the word “Bible” or the expression “Holy Bible” in print or electronic publications, and the PL 4,606 of 2019which forbids “any alteration, edition or addition to the texts of the Holy Bible, composed of the Old and New Testaments in their chapters or verses”.

The 1st project was archived in March 2022, while the 2nd awaits consideration by the Senate. None of them intends to prohibit the publication of biblical verses on the networks.

Finally, Comprova researched the content of each verse quoted in the tweet and contacted Dallagnol’s press office.

PL texts in the Senate and in the Chamber

When searching for the reference of the original text presented in the Senate and on Chamberwe found that the versions of PL 2630 of 2020 available for public consultation already provided that social media sanctions would not apply to religious content.

O initial text which was processed in the Senate, still in 2020, presented by senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) states in paragraph 9 that “the measures established in the caput must be proportionate, non-discriminatory and will not imply a restriction on the free development of the individual personality, artistic, intellectual, satirical, religious, fictional, literary or any other form of cultural manifestation”.

In the Senate, the proposal was approved in June of that year and then went to the Chamber, where it has been in process for 3 years. With the mobilization related to the fight against attacks on schools in Brazil, in recent months, the debate on the need to resume discussion of the Bill has intensified again. In this context, the processing of the proposal returned to the legislative house.

O text of the PL sent from the Senate to the Chamber determined in article 6 the non-application of sanctions by social networks to religious content: “The prohibitions in the caput shall not imply a restriction on artistic, intellectual or satirical, religious, political, fictional or literary manifestations, or any other form of cultural manifestation, pursuant to arts. 5, item IX, and 220 of the Federal Constitution”.

In the legislative house there is a dispute between parliamentarians against and in favor of the project. In this debate, proposals for modifying the text were presented and organized by the rapporteur, Deputy Orlando Silva, who, on April 27, officially presented the version of the text that should be voted on.

The proposed new wording, as well as the original text, makes no direct and explicit allusion to the suppression or impediment of posting biblical passages.

In the rapporteur’s text, articles 1 and 3 of the PL, which mention the theme of religiosity, indicate that the conditions provided for in the law will not imply the restriction of religious content and that the legislation must observe “the free exercise of religious expression and worship, whether in person or remotely, and the full exposition of its dogmas and sacred books”respectively.

In addition, the wording of the PL has declared references to the constitutional guarantee of freedoms, including freedom of expression and religion.

Misinformation about passages from the Bible

The misleading post made by Dallagnol about the alleged censorship of the publication of biblical verses has circulated, precisely, in the context of intense conflicts between groups in favor and against the approval of the PL.

On April 23, posts of similar content were made on the Instagram of the FPE (Frente Parlamentar Evangélica) of the National Congress, in which the federal deputy Eli Borges (PL-TO), president of the Front, says that the PL can bring problems to the religious community.

Faced with the dissemination of this misleading information, the project’s rapporteur Orlando Silva stated in a video published on April 26, alongside deputy Cezinha da Madureira (PSD-SP), former coordinator of the Evangelical Parliamentary Front, which “the Bible is untouchable”. And said: “It is fake news to imagine that you can tamper with the sacred text”.

Publicly, the rapporteur says that neither the initial version of the PL, nor the proposal made after some discussions have any restriction on biblical content. He has publicly stated that there will be an extra effort in structuring the text to avoid any interpretation that might hinder the free practice of religion.

On April 25, deputies approved the proposal’s urgency regime. With that, the text will no longer pass through any committee and will be voted directly in the plenary of the Chamber. The vote is expected to be held on May 2.

What the person responsible for the publication says: To Comprova, the deputy’s advisory sent a video posted on Instagram on April 25 of 11 minutes and 30 seconds in which Dallagnol makes a statement.

In the recording, which is titled “The House fell! They accused me of spreading ‘fake news’!”the parliamentarian reads the biblical texts he quoted in the tweet and states that they could be classified as discriminatory against women and the LGBTQIA+ population, for example, and, therefore, would be moderated or removed from the air.

“Anything that is read as a discourse of prejudice against women, ‘the man is the woman’s head’ [em referência a Coríntios 11:3]anything like that that is there in the Bible, even if it is religious discourse, has the potential to be considered abuse, to be moderated and controlled”says the parliamentarian.

why do we investigate: Comprova monitors suspicious content posted on social networks and messaging apps about public policies and elections at the federal level and opens investigations for those publications that have achieved greater reach and engagement. You can also suggest checks by WhatsApp +55 11 97045-4984.

Other checks on the topic: Dallagnol’s tweet was checked by agencies Magnifying glass It is to the factsand by Berea Collective. vehicles like Earth, capital letter It is Look reported the case stating that the deputy “shared fake news”.

Last year, Comprova showed that, Using old statements by Dallagnol, the video deceived by saying that Lula could lose his candidacy due to Lava Jato.

WHAT IS PROOF?

O Proof Project brings together journalists from different Brazilian media outlets to discover and investigate misleading, invented and deliberately false information about public policies shared on social media or via messaging apps.

INVESTIGATED BY:

VERIFIED BY: