Brazilian Chamber of the Digital Economy and ALAI also expressed concern about the advertising market and digital entrepreneurship

A hello (Latin American Internet Association) published a letter this Friday (28.Apr.2023) together with the Brazilian Chamber of Digital Economy expressing concern about the consequences of the approval of the bill on fake news. “We are against a regulation that could impose restrictions on freedom of expression, contradictorily encourage and remunerate disinformation, profoundly harm digital advertising and, indirectly, the Brazilian economy”, they stated. read the full of the document (102 KB).

Among the main risks, they criticize a “state control of networks”. For entities, the figure of a body with the prerogative to demand that platforms remove content can lead to a “regulatory fragmentation”in which any body of the Executive Branch could demand companies to remove publications.

Despite emphasizing that they are in favor of building a regulation that protects users and combats misinformation, the entities also argue that the project does not have the capacity to solve the problems it intends to, and could even have serious impacts on Brazilians.

“We are talking about a legislative text in which more than 40% of the articles are new and have not been discussed in parliament before. In addition, several articles leave significant gaps regarding their application, depending on subsequent regulation and, therefore, bringing legal uncertainty to the subject”says the text.

Another concern is the reduction in earnings of small entrepreneurs and digital influencers due to greater restrictions on online advertising.

Indiscriminate censorship, according to the entities, can also be a problem. “The bill creates an incentive to remove content, even legitimate ones, by holding platforms accountable for content posted by users and advertisers. This can lead to the exclusion of content that does not infringe the rules of the platforms, but which, for some commercial or political reason, have been denounced by other users or competitors.”says the letter.

They argue that such a practice would harm both users who want to express their opinion and advertisers, who would lose an important communication channel with their audience.