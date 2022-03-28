Party of President Jair Bolsonaro, the PL pointed out the wrong company in the petition presented to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) against Lollapalooza for alleged early electoral campaign at the shows. The mistake ended up opening a legal debate about the injunction issued by Minister Raul Araújo, a member of the Court, which restricted political demonstrations at the festival, and could throw the PL’s legal achievement down.

Initially, the Bolsonarista legend included in the representation the companies Lollapalooza Brasil Serviços de Internet Ltda and Latin Investment Solutions Participações Ltda, which have been unfit in the Federal Revenue since 2018 and 2019, respectively. After identifying the error, the PL presented to the TSE a correction of the CNPJ of the company responsible for the festival, T4F Entretenimento.

Despite not being formally involved in the process – since the CNPJ initially informed was another -, T4F spontaneously presented itself to the TSE. “T4F is completely unaware of the two companies represented, which have no relationship with the current organization of the Festival. However, in good faith, T4F presents itself as the producer of the event”, says the company’s piece in the Electoral Court.

Lawyer and professor specializing in Electoral and Administrative Law, Rodolfo Prado says that the initial error has the potential to harm the PL’s action. “There was an erroneous request, to the detriment of a third company, which is not related to the process. This can, indeed, lead to the process being dismissed for procedural defect ”, he says. “It demonstrates that the PL’s lawyers did not get to know the company through the event’s page”.

To the Political Broadcast, lawyer Caroline Lacerda, who attends the PL, on the other hand, states that the error in the CNPJ is no longer relevant after the manifestation of TF4. “The organizing company manifested itself of its own volition, which demonstrates unequivocal knowledge of the decision within the scope of the process”, she says.

In accepting the PL’s request, the TSE minister argued that the political manifestations of singers such as Pabllo Vittar and Marina in Lollapalooza are anticipated electoral propaganda – therefore, irregular – for presenting former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) as allegedly “fitter” than Bolsonaro. The two are the main candidates for the Palácio do Planalto this year, and Lula is the leader in polls.

Sought, the TSE did not manifest.

