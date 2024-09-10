Deputy Altineu Côrtes (RJ) says he put his name on the list of supporters, but did not sign the request; he stated that he will sign it later

The leader of the PL (Liberal Party) in the Chamber, deputy Altineu Cortes (RJ), said this Tuesday (10.Sep.2024) that “he forgot” to sign the impeachment request of STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes.

The application was delivered to the presidency of the Senate on Monday (10.Sep.2024) and is headed by the opposition to the government of the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the National Congress.

Questioned by Poder360the congressman said that he put his name on the list of congressmen who support impeachment, but ended up forgetting to formalize his support. After finding out, he said that he will sign the document.

By Monday night, 152 deputies and 31 senators had already signed the document calling for the minister’s impeachment. The document has not yet been filed in the STF system. At the same time, a electronic petition have almost 1.5 million signatures as of 4:45 pm this Tuesday (10.Sep).

Read also: