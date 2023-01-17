The PL officially launched the candidacy of the former Minister of Regional Development Rogerio Marinho (RN) to the presidency of the Senate this Monday (16.jan.2023).

Commander of the acronym, Valdemar Costa Neto said that the elected senator has enough votes to defeat Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The miner will try to reappoint the position for another 2 years.

Watch the announcement by the President of the PL (1min36s):

Marinho was a minister during the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and will run for the command of the Senate by the former president’s party. Pacheco, on the other hand, will have the support of the president’s PT bench Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvain addition to PSD and MDB.

“We are [conversando] with our peers, taking our proposals, raising awareness so that the Senate [não] be a subordinate Senate, silent”, declared Marinho after the meeting.

“The moment the country is going through is very serious. It is a moment of exceptionality, in which we are suffering problems related to the issue of freedom of expression, the inviolability of parliamentary mandates, which for us is sacred“, said.

Valdemar Costa Neto declared that the PL will form a block with the PP and the Republicans in the Senate.

The PP embarking on Marinho’s candidacy would be a counterpart for the support that the PL will give to the deputy’s re-election Arthur Lira (PP-AL) to the Presidency of the Chamber.

Although senators can freely change parties without risking losing their mandate, the current projection is that the PL bench will have 13 members on February 1st, when the next legislature begins. The PP will have 6 and the Republicans will have 4.

To Power360, Carlos Portinho (RJ), former leader of the PL and the government of Jair Bolsonaro in the Senate, said that the party is negotiating the arrival of 2 more members to the bench.

The block supporting Marinho would therefore start from a base of 25 votes. To be elected president of the House, a senator needs to win the votes of 41 of the 81 senators.

In recent weeks, the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) traveled to states in the North, Northeast and South regions in search of votes.

“Today, in our account, the election is tied and still has undecided votes. The expectation is very good after this round for Brazil that Marinho made”, said Portinho.

The PL talks with parties other than the PP and Republicans to try to bolster the bloc and seeks to negotiate with senators in the “retail”.