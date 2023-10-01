Councilor suggests that divided party harms Bolsonaro’s base; speech takes place after a wave from Valdemar to Dino

The councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) criticized on Saturday (September 30, 2023) politicians aligned with the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) affiliated to the PL, party of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). On social media, Carlos suggested that the divided party harms Bolsonaro’s political base.

“The other parties and groups have already realized that the PL is clearly pretending to be a facade and see the opening to swallow everything you have built”published on his Instagram profile. “In the end it will be a permitted right versus the usual left”.

Carlos’ publication comes after the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, declared that the party would support a possible appointment of the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinoto the STF (Supreme Federal Court).

“If you are a prepared citizen, which is the case, we should vote in favor”he stated in an interview with CNN.

Soon after the declaration, Bolsonaro’s son and senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said that “never” I would vote in favor of a possible nomination of Dino. According to him, the minister is “an arrogant, arrogant person, who defends abortion, does not combat drug and weapons trafficking, mocks the Senate and uses ‘your’ police to persecute politicians”.

With the Rosa Weber’s retirement, it is up to Lula to nominate a new minister, who needs the approval of the Senate. The new name should be announced by the end of October. Pressured to choose a black woman for the position, the Chief Executive said that sex and color will not be criteria for nomination. In addition to Dino, the names of the Union’s attorney general, Jorge Messias, and the president of the TCU (Federal Audit Court), Bruno Dantas.