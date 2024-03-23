According to a study, 80.6% of respondents say they felt threatened when practicing law because they were or defended women

The PL 538 of 2024 proposes increased penalties for crimes of homicide and coercion committed against lawyers. The bill, which is being analyzed by the Chamber of Deputies, ensures protective measures for lawyers who are victims of threats or attacks in the exercise of their profession.

According to the text, the penalties for homicide and coercion during the process may be increased from 1/3 to half if committed against a lawyer.

“We want to confront violence against lawyers that originates from the opposing side of the process in which she works professionally”says the author, the deputy Dandara (PT-MG).

“In these cases, we have the professional caught up in the same cycle of violence and misogyny that afflicts her client due to her gender condition and simply for carrying out her job”, it says.

The congresswoman cites data from a study carried out by the research group Carmim Feminismo Jurídica, from the Federal University of Alagoas, according to which “80.6% of those interviewed say they have felt threatened when practicing law because they are or defend women.”

The project, which amends the Penal Code and the Maria da Penha Law, will be analyzed by the Defense of Women's Rights and Constitution and Justice and Citizenship committees. Then, go to the plenary.

With information from Chamber Agency.