Material released to candidates of the acronym lists jobs generated and social benefits granted in the Bolsonaro government

The Liberal Party sent its pre-candidates documents to “to explore” achievements of the Bolsonaro government in its campaigns. In a message sent on Monday (Aug. 1, 2022), the national president of the acronym, Valdemar Costa Neto, provided data on combating inflation, jobs created, tax and crime reductions, as well as social programs. Here’s the intact (4 MB).

“I invite you to explore each achievement achieved with the Federal Government’s programs, laws and actions. Such actions were essential for Brazil to grow in the midst of global chaos. It is for these and many other achievements that we can defend the continuity of President Bolsonaro at the helm of Brazil.”, said Valdemar in the message.

In the 4-page material, the party highlights the social benefits granted by the government, such as Auxílio Brasil and the voucher of truck drivers and taxi drivers. It also states that in 2 years of government “14 million Brazilians were prevented from entering the poverty line”.

“While world poverty has increased by 40% since the pandemic and the war, Brazil has had a 3 times smaller impact than the rest of the world.”, he stated.

Despite the prominence in comparison with other countries because of the pandemic, Brazil has registered a 63% increase in hunger rates since 2004, reaching 33 million people without having to eat.

The works and actions of the government will also be the focus of the 1st wave of electoral propaganda on radio and television by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Another document, also sent by the party to its members, lists actions in the areas of health, education, environment and public security and infrastructure. Here’s the intact (825 KB).

Regarding the work to transpose the São Francisco River, the party says that the project was “formore than 13 years stopped” and that the works were “resumed in 2019”. However, the São Francisco integration project had stretches opened in the governments of former presidents Michel Temer (MDB) and Dilma Rousseff (EN).

Although idealized since the military period, the transposition project only got off the ground in 2007, in the 2nd term of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN). The PL states in the document that the project is a “dream” since “imperial period”. The strategy was the same used by the government to distance the transposition of PT governments.

Regarding the environment, the material lists two operations for the seizure of illegal wood and states that Brazil is the country that preserves the most in the world with “66.3% of the entire territory is preserved”. The document ignores the increase in deforestation alerts in the Amazon region.

In 2021, deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon forest doubled compared to the average from 2009 to 2018. Vegetation loss rose 22% compared to 2020, according to report gives OMM (World Meteorological Organization) on the state of the climate in Latin America and the Caribbean in 2021.