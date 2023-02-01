Party leadership moves to rooms that were under the command of the House until Lira transferred to the former journalists’ room

The leadership of the PL in the Chamber began to occupy this Wednesday (1st.Feb.2023) the space that was once the presidency of the House. Arthur Lira (PP-AL), re-elected mayor this Wednesday, had transferred the cabinet shortly after winning the 1st election for the position, in February 2021.

Lira’s office was located in the place where the journalists’ room had been since the inauguration of the Congress building in Brasília, in 1961. The space allows direct access to the plenary, without going through corridors. It is also closer to the vehicle loading and unloading area.

The journalists’ room was transferred at the beginning of 2021 to the place where the 1st vice-presidency was located, which went to the rooms of the former presidency. With the change of the PL to that location this Wednesday, currently the 1st vice-presidency has no defined space in the Chamber.

The PL has 99 deputies. It is the largest bench in the Chamber. It grew 200% in the 2022 election in relation to the bench elected in 2018. Lira distributed 263 positions to parties that supported his re-election.