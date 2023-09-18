Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 18/09/2023 – 13:35

Bill (PL) 2646/2020, which deals with infrastructure debentures issued by public service concessionaires, was included on the agenda of the Federal Senate Plenary. The deliberation is scheduled for this Tuesday, 19th, at 2 pm (Brasília time).

Previously, the project went through the Infrastructure (CI) and Economic Affairs (CAE) Committees, receiving amendments.

If the changes are endorsed in the Plenary, the text will return to the Chamber of Deputies, which will be responsible for analyzing the changes promoted by the senators.

For buyers, the bonds result in interest and monetary correction. For issuers, the source of financing with lower costs also allows the deduction of interest paid on the basis of Income Tax and Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL).

According to the project, the money raised from the issuance of debentures must be applied to investment projects in infrastructure or in intensive economic production in research, development and innovation.