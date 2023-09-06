Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2023 – 21:28

The Brazilian Association of Payment Institutions (Abipag), which represents companies such as Stone, Dock and SumUp, celebrated the approval of the Desenrola bill, the federal government’s debt renegotiation program.

The text approved this Tuesday by the Chamber of Deputies includes sections that speak of the credit card market, and among the main measures, it establishes a ceiling of 100% for interest on revolving credit and invoice installments, if the cards do not reach an agreed solution within 90 days. Today, interest on the revolving loan is 446% per annum.

“The Brazilian Association of Payment Institutions (Abipag) celebrates the approval of Bill 2685/22, this Tuesday (05), which, among other measures, encourages credit portability (without reimbursement of origination costs) and financial education initiatives, which will certainly help with the process of reducing interest rates”, says the entity, in a note.

Abipag does not comment on the forecast ceiling for the revolving credit card, but congratulates the project’s rapporteur, federal deputy Alencar Santana (PT-SP), for having maintained the interest-free installments on the credit card. The banks defend limitations to the instrument, while Abipag and other associations are against limitations.

“The entity hopes that the Senate also approves the text with a large majority of parliamentarians, in the name of financial freedom and the promotion of an equitable and responsible system”, says Abipag.