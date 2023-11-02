President of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto states that the deputy is Jair Bolsonaro’s chosen one to run for mayor of RJ

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) said that “the hammer is not hit” regarding the name of the deputy Delegate Ramagem (PL-RJ) as the party’s candidate for Mayor of Rio de Janeiro. PL president, Valdemar Costa Neto, stated that Ramagem was the former president’s chosen one Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The PL has good teams to compete for the elections municipalities in Rio in 2024 and the hammer has not yet fallen. Delegate Ramagem, [Carlos] Portinho It is Luiz Lima have already made their names available”, declared the senator to the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo. “As there are different profiles of pre-candidates, the way in which the decision will be made, everything well discussed and aligned, is as important as the name itself”.

The senator said that if the party leaves “of this kind of primaries with unity and without vanities“, will have “a group of leaders in favor of a candidacy that has everything it needs to be victorious”. Flávio also stated that the acronym will present to Cariocas “an innovative management program, especially in the areas of security, mobility and tourism”.

Jair Bolsonaro already signaled support to Ramagem. In a video that has been circulating on social media since Monday (October 30, 2023), Bolsonaro says that the congressman is, “in principle, the pre-candidate” of the PL to run for command of the Executive of the capital of Rio de Janeiro. The statement was given during the 1st Harpia Brasil Congress, held in Goiânia (GO), on October 27th.

Ramagem headed Abin (Brazilian Investigative Agency) from 2019 to 2021, a period in which the agency is being investigated for allegedly monitoring hundreds of cell phones of those who attended the STF (Supreme Federal Court), such as court employees, lawyers, police officers, journalists and ministers themselves for months. read more in this report.

On the 3rd (Oct 31), the general Braga Nettoone of the main people listed by PL to run for mayor of Rio, was declared ineligible by the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) for abuse of power and misuse of the media during the celebration of September 7, 2022.

The payment of a fine of R$ 212.8 thousand was also determined. Jair Bolsonaro He was also convicted for the episode, but was already ineligible due to another decision by the Electoral Court.

According to Flávio Bolsonaro, the intention of the PL is to encourage candidacies to the right of the current mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes (PSD). Next, the party must go after party alliances, “both for the nomination of PL vice president and for candidates from other parties, including names also on the right and conservatives”.

The senator declared: “I argue that they [alianças partidárias] happen not only for a healthy and critical debate on the current municipal management, but also to increase the number of elected councilors from the same ideological wing”.