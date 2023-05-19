José Medeiros proposal forgives specific cases of candidates who were convicted

the deputy José Medeiros (PL-MT) presented this Thursday (May 18, 2023) a bill granting amnesty to the deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), whose term of office was terminated by decision of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

The proposal (Bill 2672 of 2023) establishes the pardon for candidates in the 2022 elections who have been convicted or prosecuted “for the practice of asking for dismissal from public office before the installation of administrative disciplinary proceedings”. The text fits in the case of Dallagnol.

On Tuesday (May 17), the TSE unanimously decided to revoke the deputy’s candidacy registration. The Electoral Court understood that the deputy anticipated his resignation from the position of prosecutor in Paraná to avoid administrative punishment by the CNMP (National Council of the Public Ministry), which could make him ineligible as determined by the Clean Record Law.

“The date of publication of the dismissal from office does not matter to the amnesty granted here, or if, after the request for dismissal from office, administrative disciplinary proceedings were instituted”, establishes Medeiros’ project.

REPERCUSSION

According to the author, the text was well received by other deputies. The intention is to ask for the urgency of the proposal, which speeds up its analysis and allows voting directly in plenary.

“It has a precedent from the National Congress. In 1995, he had a similar affair with Senator Humberto Lucena. We will do everything to speed up approval. There are already colleagues talking about next week asking for the urgency of this project”, said the author to Power360.

The amnesty even applies to candidates who were already the target of “complaints or inquiries”. The proposition also determines the archiving of “electoral processes of rejection of candidacy, declaration of ineligibility and cancellation of diploma, restoring all the rights achieved by thems”.

In justifying the project, Medeiros states, without mentioning the Electoral Justice, that “decisions riddled with subjectivity” can pass on to society “a very strong message that personal and political motivations override an impartial and fair trial”.

This Thursday (May 18) the Chamber’s internal affairs department signed the notification from Dallagnol, who must present his defense. The deputy considers appealing to the STF (Federal Supreme Court). In a statement at the Chamber on Wednesday, Dallagnol stated that the TSE decision “annulled the power of the vote” of voters in Paraná and that the decision of the TSE was motivated by “revenge” because of his role as coordinator of the Lava Jato operation.

In the statement made in the Chamber, Dallagnol was accompanied by several deputies from the PL, who are in opposition to the government. The bench’s understanding is that Dallagnol is one of the main representatives of the anti-PT and anti-Lula wing in Congress.

PRECEDENT

The amnesty proposed by Medeiros is not unprecedented. In 1995, the Chamber approved, by 253 votes in favor, 110 against and 8 abstentions, the pardon of the then senator Humberto Lucena (PMDB-PB), who had had his candidacy revoked by the TSE on charges of electoral use of the Senate printing press. He had 130,000 calendars printed with his photograph in December 1993.

The approved text had a strong articulation of congressmen. The proposal restricted the amnesty to those who used the Senate printing plant as long as they paid for the services. In addition to Humberto Lucena, the approved project benefited congressmen who used the print shop.

The TSE revoked Lucena’s registration on September 13, 1994. In the same year, the STF confirmed the revoking. In February of the following year, the then president Fernando Henrique Cardoso (PSDB) sanctioned the proposal approved in Congress, and the anist to the candidates of the 1994 elections became the Law 8,985 of 1995.

If approved in the House, the amnesty proposed by José Medeiros will still need the approval of the Senate. If it passes the Casa Alta, it will be sent to sanction for analysis of the Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), which can sanction or veto (partially or totally) the text.