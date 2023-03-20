Federal deputy Júlia Zanatta (PL-SC) posted a photo on her social networks in which she appears armed with a machine gun and wearing a T-shirt with the design of a hand with four fingers shot three times, in addition to images of weapons and the words “ come and take it”, referring to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the disarmament policy of the new government.

In the post, she still claims that she cannot “let her guard down” and says that it is necessary to “fight to guarantee what is already in the law”.

The deputy’s post was made on the afternoon of Friday, the 17th, and generated different reactions. While some Internet users supported the demonstration and even praised the T-shirt, others accused it of threatening the President of the Republic and carrying out hate speech.

On Saturday night, the 18th, the president of the PT, Gleisi Hoffmann, responded. In her social network, the petista said that the post reveals a “Nazi behavior by the deputy from SC, of ​​apology for violence against Lula”. She also says that Brazilian society and its institutions cannot let their guard down “with those who insist on inciting violence and sowing hatred”. According to her, the party is studying measures against the act.

The deputy from Santa Catarina responded to Gleisi’s post, questioning her statements and accusing her of censorship and breach of decorum. “Are you calling a fellow congresswoman a Nazi? Let’s see who goes to the Ethics Board now, ”she said.

armaments deputy

Júlia Zanatta was the sixth most voted federal deputy in Santa Catarina and was elected mainly based on the armament agenda. She is a friend of federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP).

On Saturday night, she even posted videos visiting shooting clubs in Santa Catarina, wearing the same T-shirt that alludes to violence against President Lula. In the publications, she stated that the clubs “are places that receive families” and said that she remains “firm” against the disarmament policy. As shown by Estadãothe deputy is among the parliamentarians allied with Bolsonaro who are attacking Congress against the Lula government’s anti-weapon ‘revocation’.