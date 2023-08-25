Abílio Brunini (PL-MT) says he made reference to number 3; video was recorded during the session of the CPI on the 8th of January

the deputy Abilio Brunini (PL-MT) was involved in a controversy this Wednesday (Aug.24.2023) when he was accused of making an alleged gesture of apology for white supremacy at a CPI meeting on January 8. The Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry met to vote on requests and hear the testimony of reserve sergeant Luís Marcos dos Reis, former aide-de-camp Jair Bolsonaro.

The gesture was made after the deputy Duarte Junior (PSB-MA) asked for more speaking time to compensate for the interruptions that were being made by Abilio during his speech. The chairman of the committee, Deputy Arthur Maia (União Brasil-BA), accepted the request and stated that if Abílio continued to interrupt Duarte, he would be expelled from the meeting.

At that moment, the PL congressman, with the microphone turned off, took his cell phone and filmed himself during Duarte’s speech. He claims to have made the number 3 with his fingers in reference to Duarte’s increased speaking time of 3 minutes.

Watch the video (33s):

In the United States, the gesture made by Abilio is used by white supremacists to exalt what they call “White Power” (“White Power”, in the literal translation). When used with this connotation, the 3 fingers stretched out simulate a “W”, of whiteand the thumb together with the forefinger represents the “P”, from power.

In May 2021, in a session in the Senate, Jair Bolsonaro’s then advisor for international affairs, Filipe Martins, made a gesture similar to Abílio’s, but denied that it was an apology for white supremacy. Later, he was acquitted of the accusation of racism by the Justice of the DF.

Later, Abilio used his speaking time to say that he was being targeted by “fake news” for making the sign with the hands. He said the gesture was taken out of context and asked “Lefts Shame on You” by the accusations.

the senator Rogerio Carvalho (PT-SE) began to argue with the PL deputy and the president of the collegiate, Arthur Maia, asked the 2 to calm down. Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG), in turn, said that Carvalho would be “agreeing” with the accusation against Abilio. Watch the moment.

On his profile on X (ex-Twitter), Abílio justified himself and said that, when Duarte asked for 1 more minute of speaking time, he recorded the video mocking his colleague and said: “Give me another 3 minutes”.

“The left is guiding the press to create a smokescreen”criticized the PL deputy.