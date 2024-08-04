Congressmen ask Lula to consider the Venezuelan president as someone who is not welcome in Brazil

PL deputies presented a request on Friday (2.Aug.2024) for the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) consider the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, a “persona non grata” in Brazil. Here full of request (PDF – 136 kB).

The request was signed by 32 deputies, including, Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG). It needs to be voted on in plenary to be sent to Lula.

The deputies argue that the results that gave Maduro victory presented “a grotesque manipulation”. They also say that the measure would be necessary to “condemn internationally the authoritarian actions that undermine democracy and stability in the region”.

“This measure will reinforce Brazil’s commitment, above ideological and partisan interests, to freedom and liberal democracy, aligning itself with global voices calling for justice and transparency in Venezuela.”justify the signatories.

The expression “persona non grata” comes from Latin and refers to someone who is not welcome somewhere. In international relations, the legal instrument is used to indicate that a given foreign official representative no longer has diplomatic or consular status or corresponding immunities and privileges, according to the Itamaraty.

In February, for example, the Israeli government declared Lula “persona non grata” after the Brazilian chief executive compared Israeli military action in the Gaza Strip to the massacre of Jews during Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.