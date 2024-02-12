In Marquês de Sapucaí, president of the Chamber commented on the Federal Police operation against the former president and allies

The president of Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the PL cannot answer for the actions of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), target of a Federal Police operation for alleged attempted coup d'état.

“The PL now does not have to answer for individual acts. Democracy requires strong parties”Lira told the magazine Look, on Sunday (11.Feb.2024).

The deputy also said that the investigation must be carried out within legal normality and that there is nothing that the National Congress can do about the case.

“I think that at this moment polarization in Brazil is doing a lot of harm, be it on any side. The main source of democracy is political parties. They cannot be tainted”he stated.

Lira paraded in the early hours of this Monday (12.Feb.2024) for Beija-Flor, in Marquês de Sapucaí, in Rio de Janeiro. The parade was sponsored by Maceió City Hall. The capital paid R$8 million for the tribute.

Watch (50s):