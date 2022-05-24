Major Vitor Hugo (GO) lost the election to Lincoln Portela (MG), who will be the candidate of the bench

The PL bench in the Chamber chose Lincoln Portela (MG) as an official candidate for 1st Vice-President of the Chamber.

This is a defeat for the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL): he wanted it to be Major Victor Hugo (GO). Lincoln won by 21 votes to 19.

There would be enough votes to choose Vitor Hugo, but part of the deputies who supported him arrived late at the meeting.

Another 3 deputies of the PL want to be candidates, but they did not present their name for the preliminary election of the bench.

Fernando Rodolfo (FOOT), Junior Bro (EC) and Captain Augusto (SP) are studying launching themselves as “loose”as they say in political jargon.

The 3 will try to reach an agreement to unify the candidacies under one name. Thus, there would be chances of beating the official postulant. Only members of the PL can run, but all deputies vote.

The position is vacant because the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), dismissed Marcelo Ramos (PSD-AM) of the 1st vice on the grounds that the position belongs to the party, and Ramos changed his caption. He was from the PL when he took office.

The change was due to pressure from Jair Bolsonaro’s party. There was discomfort with Ramos’ opposition to the President of the Republic.

Lira, however, only removed the former vice-president after the minister of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) and the STF (Federal Supreme Court) retreated from a decision that protected Ramos’ post.

In addition to the 1st vice-president, two other members of the Board of Directors fell in tow for being in the same situation:

Marília Arraes – lost the 2nd Secretariat for having exchanged the PT for Solidarity;

– lost the 2nd Secretariat for having exchanged the PT for Solidarity; Rose Modest – lost the 3rd Secretariat for having exchanged the PSDB for União Brasil.

Only PT members can run for Marília’s former position. The bench decided that Odair Cunha (MG) will be the official postulant.

Likewise, only toucans can compete for the 3rd Secretariat. The official candidate must be Geovânia de Sá (SC).

These positions are important because they make up the Board of Directors, which makes decisions about the functioning of the Chamber.