The president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Neto, said on the night of Tuesday (29.Nov.2022) that the party will announce the name of the candidate for the presidency of the Senate next Wednesday (7.Dec.2022) .

Deputies claim that the strongest name for the dispute is Senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN). He was Minister of Social Development in the government of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

According to Valdemar, there is an agreement for the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), to support the election of the PL candidate in the Senate.

PL dinner

The party president’s speech was given during his departure from the Dom Francisco restaurant, in the Clube Esportivos Sul sector, in Brasília.

The PL met on the spot to present the elected deputies. With 99 congressmen, the party won the largest bench in the Chamber as of the new legislature.