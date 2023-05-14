Exchange between 7 family members takes place in the offices of Eduardo Bolsonaro, Mario Frias and other members of the parties

politicians of republicans It’s from PL (Liberal Party) linked to the State of São Paulo have promoted an exchange of family members in positions in each other’s offices. There are at least 7 names that work for politicians. The information was initially disclosed by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed by Power360.

Read which are the politicians whose relatives move between the teams:

Here is how the employability scheme among politicians looks:

Sonária Fernandes

The sister, Sonia Maria Santana, works for Valeria Bolsonaro. Gross salary in March closed at R$ 3,243.

The husband, Victor Hugo D’Souzawas on Altair Moraes’ team until February 2023. The employee’s remuneration for that month was BRL 13,542.

The former councillor’s brother, Rubens Fernandes de Santanaworked with Eduardo Bolsonaro until March 2023. Earned BRL 13,930 in March.

Paulo Chuchu

His wife, Joyce Lopes, is Valéria Bolsonaro’s secretary, with a gross salary of approximately R$17,800. The councilor’s sister, Juliana Lopes, works in the PL office, with gross remuneration of R$ 7,600.

Valerie Bolsonaro

The daughter, Ana Luiza Ramos Bolsonaro, works in the office of Mario Frias. Earned BRL 5,667 in April, allowances included.

Gil Diniz

The brother, Gutemberg Igo Diniz, works with Eduardo Bolsonaro. The salary together with aids reaches R$ 5,886.

The practice of employing relatives of colleagues does not constitute a crime. They involve politicians from different spheres.

O Power360 sent this Saturday (May 13, 2023) emails to the offices of each of the politicians mentioned in search of a position on the criteria used to hire politicians in the offices. There was no response until the report was published. The space remains open for demonstrations.