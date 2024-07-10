Even though it is against it, the PL will present 4 highlights during the vote on Wednesday (10.Jul), 1 of which is about weapons

The PL and the opposition will guide against the PLP 68 of 2024which deals with the unification of VAT (Value Added Tax) taxes, in the vote on Wednesday (10.Jul) in the Chamber, found the Poder360.

The main opposition party, despite being against the complementary bill, will present 4 highlights. There is still no definition within the bench, but 1 should be for the non-inclusion of weapons in the IS (Selective Tax) and another to guarantee meat in the basic food basket, to have zero tax.

The total exemption of meat from taxes is a demand of the agribusiness group in the Chamber. On Wednesday morning, members of the FPA (Parliamentary Front for Agribusiness) must meet with the special secretary for Tax Reform, Bernard Appy.

According to the FPA, the calculation presented by the Ministry of Finance of an impact of 0.53 pp (percentage point) on the general VAT rate is wrong. The front estimates that the total exemption of meats will have an impact of 0.18 pp – which does not represent half of the government’s projection and can more easily be included in the PLP.

The inclusion of weapons in the so-called “sin tax” is not being negotiated with the PL. The main opposition party is even considering presenting a proposal to protect the sector from more taxes.

Party leaders are expected to hold meetings with their respective benches on Wednesday (10 July) to define the positions and highlights they will present to the project.