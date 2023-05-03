Represented in the Chamber by Altineu Côrtes and Adriana Ventura, they were defeated in plenary; Lira postpones voting

the president of Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), authorized the postponement of the vote on PL 2,630, also known as the fake news bill, which was on the agenda of the plenary of Casa Baixa this Tuesday (May 2, 2023). The expectation was that the PL would be voted this evening. The only parties that voted against the postponement were the PL (Liberal Party) Bolsonaroand the New Party. Here’s the full of the project (577 KB).

“The position of the PL is the desire to vote on the matter today, as we talked about last week. We understand Deputy Orlando and respect the position of the other Leaders, but the position of the PL is to vote on the matter today”, said Deputy Altineu Côrtes (PL-RJ), leader of the acronym.

However, during a session in the Chamber, Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), son of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), asked Lira that, if the vote was postponed, the urgency requirement of the proposal be extinguished and suggested that the vote take place on another date.

republicans, PP, PT, PDT, PSOL It is B’s PC supported the postponement. However, parties like PDT and Novo were ambiguous in their decisions, respectively, in favor and against the extension of the vote. The first, despite being pro-discussion in plenary, ended up voting for the withdrawal from the agenda.

“We at the PDT — including, within the bench, there are 18 Parliamentarians — are in favor of voting on the PL and approving it today. This is an essential project for Brazil.[…] But we want to ensure that this project, due to its merits, can be analyzed very well […] The PDT monitors the withdrawal of the agenda”said deputy Andre Figueiredo (PDT-CE), leader of the legend.

Novo, represented in the session by the leader of the party in the Chamber, Adriana Ventura (Novo-SP), said, first, that the Chamber was “ready to vote on the agreed date”. The deputy voted against the postponement.

However, in his speech, he also stated that the PL was in favor of “at the limit, creating a Special Commission to debate, as it should, this project and these 90 amendments. The issue is complex, the issue is controversial, and the Plenary is not mature enough to vote”. Despite the defeat, Novo celebrated the departure of the proposition from the agenda of the day.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

After receiving more than 90 amendments to the text, the deputy Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), rapporteur of the project, asked for the withdrawal of the PL from the agenda. In plenary, the congressman stated that the request is due to the need to “Produce the best text possible. As rapporteur, I appeal to Your Excellency to make a project that unifies the plenary of the Chamber”. Until the completion of this report, there was no new date for voting on the bill.