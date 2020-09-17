Cricket Australia (CA) revealed on Thursday that Steve Smith was following a ‘concussion protocol’ due to a head injury that was crucial to his return to cricket in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Cricket Australia also clarified that it will not compromise on the fitness of the captain of the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.

The Australian Board said it is working closely with the Royals to ensure Smith’s return to cricket. Smith did not play in the ODI series against England due to a head injury during practice. Cricket Australia’s head of sports science department Alex Contoris said in a statement, “When it comes to the impact of head injury, Cricket Australia has strict guidelines as we have seen in the last 12 months and we are not compromised will do.’

He said, ‘Steve is making good progress and is connected to our medical team through the’ Kinksan Protocol ‘to return to the game. ” Apart from Smith, England and Australia cricketers will arrive here on Thursday night (as per UAE time). They will then stay on the Quarantine for six days, which means that they will not be able to play the match till 23 September.

The Royals first match is against Chennai Super Kings on 22 September. Smith suffered a head injury prior to the first ODI in Manchester. He has recovered but is not yet fully fit to play competitive cricket. Contouris said that franchisees and Cricket Australia will work together on Smith’s fitness once he arrives in the UAE.