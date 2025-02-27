The detained PKK leader Abdullah Öcalan calls his forbidden Kurdish workers’ party to end the armed fight in Turkey. This was explained by Öcalan, who has been sitting in a Turkish prison on the island of Imrali since 1999. There he had previously visited a delegation from the Percurdian Party. The PKK has been fighting against the Turkish state since 1984, and more than 40,000 people fell victim to the conflict.

Öcalan’s call could be the start of negotiations. An explanation to terminate the conflict has been expected for weeks. The government partner of the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had aroused cautious hope for a new peace process in October: the head of the ultra -nationalist party MHP, Devlet Bahçeli, previously pronounced opponent of reconciliation with the PKK, brought an release of Öcalans to be released if the PKK was to resolve and dissolve.

Öcalan’s explanation comes at a time when Turkey and the United States negotiate the future of the Kurdish forces in Syria after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad. Erdoğan wants the YPG, a Syrian Kurdish militia that also belong to PKK-related fighters. Öcalan’s call to disarm could influence these conversations.

The 75-year-old has been in prison since 1999, but is still an influential figure among Kurdish fighters and politicians. In 1978 he founded the PKK, which in the 1990s grew into a guerrilla group with more than 10,000 fighters. The group is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the USA and the EU.